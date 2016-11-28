BRIEF-21Vianet Group reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 28 21Vianet Group Inc
* 21Vianet Group Inc reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue RMB 900 million to RMB 940 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.02
* Q3 loss per share RMB 0.15
* Sees fy 2016 revenue RMB 3.64 billion to RMB 3.68 billion
* Q3 revenue RMB 968 million versus RMB 924.1 million
* 21Vianet Group Inc says hosting churn rate, which is based on company's core IDC business, was 0.95% in Q3 of 2016, compared with 1.06% in Q2
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.13
* 21Vianet Group Inc says adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB 242 million to RMB 262 million
* Qtrly ads loss per ADS $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.