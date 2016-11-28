BRIEF-Traverse Energy Ltd announces increase in size of private placement financing

Nov 28 Traverse Energy Ltd
* Traverse Energy Ltd announces increase in size of private
placement financing
* Traverse Energy Ltd says increasing size of private
placement and will now issue up to 8 million common shares for
total gross proceeds of $3.5 million
* Traverse Energy Ltd says of total number of common shares
to be issued by corporation up to 2.4 million common shares will
be issued at $0.40 per share
* Traverse Energy says intends to use proceeds from issuance
of flow-through shares to fund a portion of exploration
activities in province of Alberta
* Traverse Energy says of total number of common shares to
be issued up to 5.6 million common shares will be issued on a
"flow-through" basis at $0.46/ share
