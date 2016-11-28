BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands announces intent to acquire Hi-Tec Sports International

Nov 28 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands announces intent to acquire Hi-Tec
Sports International
* Cherokee -Upon closing of transaction, Cherokee will sell
substantially all assets related to Hi-Tec's wholesale
operations to new operating partners
* Cherokee-Expects Hi-Tec to contribute about $19 million of
licensing revenue and $7 million in adjusted ebitda during first
full FY after closing of deal
* Cherokee Inc says has secured license agreements for core
footwear categories
* Cherokee - Intends to fund purchase price through cash on
hand, proceeds from a new credit facility with Cerberus Business
Finance, LLC among others
* Cherokee Inc - Deal for an aggregate cash purchase price
of approximately $95.8 million on a cash-free debt-free basis
* Cherokee Inc says proceeds from sale of assets related to
Hi-Tec's wholesale operations shall fund a portion of Hi-Tec
acquisition purchase price
