BRIEF-Cherokee sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

Nov 28 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands announces launch of public offering
of common stock
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Cherokee Inc says expects to use net offering proceeds to
fund a portion of proposed acquisition of hi-tec sports
international holdings b.v
* Cherokee Inc sees fy 2017 revenue to be approximately
$32.0 million.
* Cherokee Inc says fiscal 2017 guidance above does not
include any potential impact of Hi-Tec acquisition
* Cherokee Inc says revenue are anticipated to be in range
of $49.0 - $50.0 million for fiscal 2018
* Cherokee Inc says for quarterly period ended Oct 29, 2016,
co anticipates revenue of $6.5 million, adjusted EPS on a
fully-diluted basis of $0.08
