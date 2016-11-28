BRIEF-Savanna provides update to AIMCo financing

Nov 28 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna provides update to AIMCo financing
* Savanna Energy says Alberta Investment Management Corp
(AIMCo) has advised it that AIMCo does not intend to consent to
a change of control of Savanna
* Savanna Energy Services says corp, AIMCo agreed to fix
exercise price of 7 million share purchase warrants to be issued
to AIMCo on initial draw under term loan at $2.50
* Savanna Energy says AIMCo has advised Savanna that it
remains supportive of Savanna, fully committed to completing
previous financings
