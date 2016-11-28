BRIEF-Snyder'S-Lance announces divestiture of Diamond of California Culinary Nut Business

Nov 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance announces divestiture of Diamond of
California Culinary Nut Business
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Company reaffirms full-year 2016
outlook
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Signed a definitive agreement to sell
its Diamond of California culinary nut business to Blue Road
Capital
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - In agreement with buyer, specific
terms of transaction have not been disclosed
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Company believes this transaction
could have a material impact on its GAAP financial statements
* Snyder's-Lance Inc says deal anticipated to be accretive
to both returns on invested capital and operating margins
* Snyder's-Lance- Given anticipated timing of deal,
divestiture of diamond of california not expected to materially
impact co's full-year 2016 outlook
