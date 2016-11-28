版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Allstate expands consumer protection offerings with acquisition of rapidly growing SquareTrade

Nov 28 Allstate Corp

* Allstate expands consumer protection offerings with acquisition of rapidly growing SquareTrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

