BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q3 loss per share c$0.03

Nov 28 Macro Enterprises Inc

* Announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.03

* Q3 revenue c$19.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

