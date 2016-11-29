版本:
BRIEF-Texas Capital Bancshares prices offering of 3 mln shares

Nov 29 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

* Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. prices common stock offering

* Priced an underwritten public offering of 3.0 million shares of common stock to public

* Expects gross aggregate proceeds of this offering, before expenses, of approximately $210.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

