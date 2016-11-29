版本:
BRIEF-Cognizant to acquire digital marketing and customer experience agency Mirabeau BV

Nov 29 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* Cognizant to acquire digital marketing and customer experience agency Mirabeau BV

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

