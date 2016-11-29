版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Momentous Entertainment to acquire German social networks Studivz and Meinvz

Nov 29 Momentous Entertainment Group Inc

* Momentous entertainment group to acquire German social networks Studivz and Meinvz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

