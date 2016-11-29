版本:
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc reports 2016 fourth quarter results

Nov 29 Mallinckrodt Plc :

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations

* Mallinckrodt plc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 sales $887.2 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.04 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $838.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

