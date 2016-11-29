版本:
BRIEF-KKR & Co Lp acquires Arle's stake in Hilding Anders

Nov 29 Kkr & Co Lp :

* KKR acquires Arle's stake in Hilding Anders

* KKR & Co Lp - no financial terms were disclosed

* Following transaction, KKR will become majority shareholder in hilding anders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

