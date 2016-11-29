版本:
BRIEF-Atkore International's qtrly earnings per share $0.24

Nov 29 Atkore International Group Inc :

* Atkore International Group Inc. Announces gross profit expansion with its full-year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales $416.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $423.1 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atkore International Group Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

