BRIEF-Tiffany reports Q3 EPS $0.76

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Tiffany & Co
* Tiffany sees modest improvement in third quarter results: management maintains its full year earnings outlook
* Q3 sales $949 million versus I/B/E/S view $923.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Net inventories at October 31, 2016 were 2 pct lower than at October 31, 2015
* Sees capital expenditures of $250 million for 2016
* Sees net inventories unchanged from prior year for 2016
* "We are encouraged by some early signs of improvement in sales trends"
* Due to impact of recent election-related activity near Co's New York flagship store, noted some adverse effect on traffic in that store
* "In this recent quarter, we saw a smaller sales decline in U.S. from earlier this year"
* "We also saw relative strength in UK sales, but a continuation of softness on European continent."
Tiffany cannot assure that sales in Co's New York flagship store will not be negatively affected by election-related activity in Q4/future periods
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.