BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton agrees to acquire digital service business Aquilent

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :
* Booz Allen Hamilton agrees to acquire digital service business aquilent
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - deal for $250 million
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - for remainder of booz allen's fiscal year 2017, transaction is expected to add approximately $30 million to $35 million of revenue
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - Aquilent will be Laurel, MD hub of Booz Allen's digital business
* Booz Allen Hamilton - deal expected to be accretive to Booz Allen earnings and to add to operating margin in fiscal year 2018.
* Booz Allen Hamilton - after deal, EGOV Holdings Inc. Will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booz Allen Hamilton
* Booz Allen Hamilton - Booz Allen Hamilton announced it has entered into agreement to acquire digital services firm EGOV Holdings Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.