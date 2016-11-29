BRIEF-Renesola's qtrly loss per ads $0.20

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Renesola Ltd :
* Renesola announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 revenue $220 million to $240 million
* Q3 revenue fell 25.2 percent to $187 million
* "anticipate solar industry headwinds to continue into 2017"
* Renesola ltd - during Q3, total external module shipments were 191.2 MW, down 32.3 pct from Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly gross margin of 10.1pct compared with 16.1pct in Q3 2015
* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 290.5 mw, down 31.4pct from Q2 of 2016 and down 15.0pct from Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.20
* Qtrly loss per ads were $0.20, compared to earnings per ads $0.05 in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million, partially offset by gains on derivatives of $0.3 million
* Renesola - in quarter, reduction in shipments reflected softened demand in domestic market
* Renesola Ltd - Q4 outlook reflects reduced shipments due to weak domestic demand, high polysilicon prices, and declining wafer prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.