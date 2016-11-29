版本:
BRIEF-Engagement Labs reports loss per share $0.06

Nov 29 Engagement Labs Inc -

* Engagement Labs reports Q3 financial results

* Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.06 for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Revenue for Q3 was $905,056, compared to $1.1 million in Q2 2016 and $1.7 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

