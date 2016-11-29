版本:
BRIEF-Rex American Resources reports Q3 earnings per share $1.36

Nov 29 Rex American Resources Corp -

* Q3 earnings per share $1.36

* Rex American Resources reports third quarter diluted earnings per share rise 26% to $1.36

* Q3 sales $116.3 million versus $110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

