2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Nomad Foods Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share Eur 0.22

Nov 29 Nomad Foods Ltd :

* Quarterly earnings per share eur 0.02

* Quarterly revenue eur 439.5 million

* Nomad foods ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share eur 0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

