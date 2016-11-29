版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Medimmune and Abpro enter into a collaborative agreement

Nov 29 Medimmune:

* Press release - Medimmune and Abpro enter into a collaborative agreement for a novel bispecific antibody Source text for Eikon:

