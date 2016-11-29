版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Empire Industries reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 29 Empire Industries Ltd :

* Empire industries reports third quarter 2016 performance and conference call information

* Q3 revenue fell 16 percent to c$32.3 million

* Says q3 loss per share $0.004

* Says contract backlog at quarter end c$125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐