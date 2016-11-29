版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sama Resources announces can$500,000 equity financing

Nov 29 Sama Resources Inc :

* Sama resources announces can$500,000 equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

