版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-VIQ Solutions reports Q3 revenue c$2.9 million

Nov 29 Viq Solutions Inc

* VIQ Solutions announces Q3 results with significant increase in recurring revenue, software and services

* Q3 revenue rose 26 percent to c$2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐