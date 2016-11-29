BRIEF-Metanor says gold production of 8,399 ounces for quarter ended September 30th 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30th 2016
* Gold production of 8,399 ounces during quarter
* Total of $12.7 million in revenues from gold sales in Q1
* Maintains objective to produce between 28,000 and 33,000 ounces of gold during next year coming entirely from Bachelor Mine
* Says for Barry Property, Metanor will continue drilling within area of Barry Open Pit to increase its mineral resources
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.