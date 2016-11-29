BRIEF-Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed business combination and concurrent $15 million private placement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Sprott Resource Corp :
* Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed business combination and concurrent $15 million private placement
* Holders of common shares of SRC would receive 3.0 ADI common shares per common share of SRC
* Under arrangement, SRC would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADI
* Board of Directors of SRH will include current members of Board of Directors of SRC
* Subsequent to completion of arrangement, SRH intends to transition from a private equity firm to a diversified holding company
* Transaction is immediately accretive to NAV per ADI common share
* ADI will retain ownership of existing interest in Lac Otelnuk Project
* SRC, ADI expect private placements will be priced at a premium of about 50% to November 28, 2016 closing price of SRC common shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.