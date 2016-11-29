版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-AMRI announces API agreement supply with Shire

Nov 29 Albany Molecular Research Inc -

* AMRI announces API agreement supply with Shire

* Terms of agreement are confidential

* Has entered into a multi-year supply agreement for an undisclosed product with shire us manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

