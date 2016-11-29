版本:
BRIEF-Ship Finance International Q3 earnings per share $0.35

Nov 29 Ship Finance International Ltd -

* Third quarter 2016 results

* Ship Finance International Ltd quarterly earnings per share $0.35

* Quarterly charter revenues $149 mln versus $159 mln in prior quarter

* Says diversified backlog at quarter end now stands at $3.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

