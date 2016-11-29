版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Hit Technologies qtrly basic net loss per share $0.01

Nov 29 Hit Technologies Inc :

* Hit technologies reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly basic net loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue $213,037, down 48 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐