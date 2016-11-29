版本:
BRIEF-Omnicell to acquire Ateb Inc for about $41 million

Nov 29 Omnicell Inc :

* Omnicell to acquire leading pharmacy provider Ateb, Inc

* Omnicell Inc - Omnicell will acquire Ateb, Inc for approximately $41 million

* Omnicell expects transaction to be accretive immediately on a non-GAAP basis

* Omnicell Inc - to finance transaction, Omnicell will use available cash on hand and proceeds from its senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

