公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Frankly says revenue increased 18% to $6.2 mln from previous quarter of 2016

Nov 29 Frankly Inc :

* Frankly reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Says revenue increased 18% to $6.2 million from previous quarter of 2016

* Qtrly net loss totaled $14.3 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

