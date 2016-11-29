版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger updates progress in clinical development program

Nov 29 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eiger updates progress in clinical development program for exendin 9-39 to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia (pbh)

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc - eiger has now filed an investigational new drug (ind) application for exendin 9-39 with fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐