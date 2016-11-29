版本:
BRIEF-Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. and early warning unveil strategic partnership

Nov 29 Jack Henry & Associates Inc :

* Press release - jack henry & associates, inc. and early warning unveil strategic partnership

* Jack henry & associates-announced strategic alliance with early warning to resell early warning's zelle(sm) network to partner financial institutions

* Participating financial institutions will be able to implement earl warning's zelle capabilities in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

