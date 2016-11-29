版本:
BRIEF-McCormick announces acquisition of Enrico Giotti SpA

Nov 29 McCormick & Company Inc -

* McCormick announces acquisition of Enrico Giotti SpA

* McCormick plans to acquire business for a cash payment of approximately 120 million Euros

* McCormick expects to complete transaction in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

