公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Female Health Co says BMO Harris Bank approves to maintain $10 mln credit facility

Nov 29 Female Health Co

* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces that BMO Harris Bank, N.A. approves amendment to maintain existing $10 million credit facility

* Female Health Co - revolving credit facility is secured by a lien against substantially all of company's assets and expires on December 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

