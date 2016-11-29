BRIEF-Cherokee Inc enters into Hi-Tec acquisition documents

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Inc announces entry into Hi-Tec acquisition documents and pricing of public offering of common stock
* Cherokee Inc - deal for an aggregate cash purchase price of approximately $95.8 million on a cash-free debt-free basis
* Cherokee Inc - has priced an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share
* Expect that purchase price for Hi-Tec intellectual property assets to be retained by Cherokee will be approximately $62.0 million
* Cherokee Inc - expects to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of hi-tec acquisition
* Cherokee - to fund a portion of purchase price, co entered into a commitment letter for a new $50 million credit facility with Cerberus Business Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.