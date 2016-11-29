版本:
BRIEF-TEN Ltd reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 29 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

* TEN Ltd reports third quarter profits nine months 2016 results and dividend declaration

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly voyage revenues $109.2 million

* Fleet utilization at 96.3 pct for Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

