版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock

Nov 29 Fidus Investment Corp -

* Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock

* Has priced a public offering of 2.8 million shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Public offering price was set at $16.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐