公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-PNG Gold proposes to issue up to 10 mln units of company at $0.10 per unit

Nov 29 PNG Gold Corporation -

* PNG gold announces appointment of new president and amended private placement

* Now proposes to issue up to 10 million units of company ("units") at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

