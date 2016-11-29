版本:
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Nov 29 Customers Bancorp Inc -

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees fy 2018 core earnings per share $3.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Expect to complete our dfast readiness roadmap in early 2017, and are planning a dry run for year-end 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

