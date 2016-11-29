版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Depuy Synthes says new UK joint registry data confirms positive early results for Depuy Synthes Attune Knee system

Nov 29 Johnson & Johnson -

* New UK joint registry data confirms positive early results for the Depuy Synthes Attune Knee system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

