BRIEF-MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay in 10-k filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 MTS Systems Corp -
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million
* MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay of its form 10-k filing as a result of internal investigation concerning apparent violations of the company's code of conduct in China
* Initiated internal investigation into apparent violations of co's code of conduct involving certain employees in its china operations
* Investigation will delay issuance of its Q4 and full year earnings as well as filing of co's annual report on form 10-k for fiscal 2016
* PCB acquisition had a negative impact on Q4 earnings from acquisition-related and restructuring expenses
* Acquisition-related and restructuring costs for fiscal 2016 were approximately $23 million, significantly higher than previous guidance
* Recently discovered that certain individuals in co's leadership in China appear to have violated MTS's code of conduct
* Recently discovered violation of code of conduct includes association with independent business that may compete with mts in certain markets
* Audit committee of board of directors of MTS has engaged independent external counsel in connection with ongoing internal investigation
* Audit committee of board will assess impact on company's financial inputs from China and review for potential violations of law
* FY2016 revenue view $635.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.