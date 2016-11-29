版本:
BRIEF-Lionsgate signs licensing agreement for top film slate titles with IQIYI

Nov 29 Lionsgate Entertainment Corp

* Lionsgate signs major licensing agreement for top film slate titles with leading chinese streaming platform IQIYI

* Agreement covers subscription, transactional, & advertising video-on-demand rights for films streaming on China's IQIYI's platform

* IQIYI will have exclusive streaming rights in China to Lionsgate theatrical titles covered by agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

