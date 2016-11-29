版本:
BRIEF-Vuzix announces $14,500,000 common stock offering

Nov 29 Vuzix Corp -

* Vuzix announces $14,500,000 common stock offering

* Says offering of 2.00 million common shares priced at $7.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

