版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to offer $750 mln senior notes due 2025

Nov 29 Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro Logistics LP announces intention to offer $750 million of senior notes due 2025

* Unit intends to offer in a registered offering $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* TLLP intends to use gross proceeds of offering of notes to repay amounts outstanding under its dropdown credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐