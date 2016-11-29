BRIEF-Carmanah to acquire Ekta branded products and contracts from Cybernetica AS

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Carmanah Technologies Corp
* Carmanah to acquire ekta branded products and contracts from cybernetica as
* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be eur1.35 million
* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be paid by way of eur1 million in cash on closing and eur0.35 million on first anniversary of closing
* Carmanah technologies - carmanah, through a wholly owned estonian subsidiary, will acquire intellectual property rights to all ekta products
* Carmanah technologies - management control of new estonian subsidiary will be effected by management of co's other marine business, sabik marine oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.