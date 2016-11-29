版本:
BRIEF-Targeted Microwave Solutions appoints James young as CEO

Nov 29 Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc :

* Targeted Microwave Solutions appoints Dr. James Young as CEO and announces new strategy initiatives to create shareholder value

* Young has elected to forgo his salary as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

