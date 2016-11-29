版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics says plans to sell about $400 mln of debt securities

Nov 29 Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel Dynamics announces offering of notes

* Plans to sell approximately $400 million aggregate principal amount of debt securities

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering, along with cash on hand, to buy any, all of its 6.125% senior notes due 2019 among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

