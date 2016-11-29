版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 23:42 BJT

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics announces tender offer for any and all of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019

Nov 29 Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel dynamics announces tender offer for any and all of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019

* Has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

