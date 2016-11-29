版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-StealthGas Inc. Q3 loss per share $0.06

Nov 29 StealthGas Inc :

* StealthGas Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $34.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $34.9 million

* Operational utilization of 88.1% in Q3 2016 versus 94.4% in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐